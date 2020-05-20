The Valley had 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — six in Union County and five in Northumberland County — following a delayed release of data from state officials.
The Department of Health (DOH) did not release the data at noon as it has customarily done and announced around 2 p.m. the data would be released later Wednesday. After 4 p.m., the DOH sent out a press release postponing the media briefing with Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine "due to an issue with the statewide surveillance data system." The data was released at 6:30 p.m.
Statewide, there were another 746 cases, pushing the state total to 64,412. State health officials also announced another 143 deaths, increasing Pennsylvania's death total to 4,767.
The 11 new cases in one day mark the largest single-day increase in the Valley since April 18. Wednesday's total gives the Valley 289 cases: 150 in Northumberland, 56 in Union, 50 in Montour and 33 in Snyder County.
Snyder County has not had a new case since April 28.
In the state's most recent release of cases by ZIP Code, Sunbury has 54 confirmed cases, followed by Danville with 29, Milton with 20, Selinsgrove with 18, Lewisburg with 17, Northumberland and Shamokin both at 13 and Mifflinburg with 10.
The delay comes a day after the state released a list of nursing homes that have had confirmed cases. The list of 557 facilities immediately drew local reaction as officials disputed the validity of the list. The administrator of Nursing & Rehabilitation at The Mansion in Sunbury said it did not have a current or previous case of the virus at the facility, despite being on the list.
The state did update the list after the initial release but did not announce the update. The state Department of Health identified the Mansion as having at least one positive COVID-19 case among residents and RiverWoods and Elmcroft of Lewisburg as having at least one positive case each for employees. RiverWoods also revealed Tuesday one independent living facility resident has tested positive. All three were still on the updated list.
Bringing sports back
Pennsylvania is working on guidelines to allow sporting events, exhibitions and leagues, both professional and amateur, to get back to “some semblance of normalcy” after practically everything shut down to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday.
In a conference call with reporters, Wolf said he has been in touch with major professional organizations including NASCAR, the NFL, NHL, Major League Baseball and others to figure out how they can resume.
He said he expected that his administration will, in the coming days, produce guidelines for the various venues, sports and activities to resume. But, he said, the ultimate success of the events and leagues will rest on whether people feel safe to attend and participate.
“In the end, the ultimate arbiter of our fate here when it comes to sporting events are going to be individuals who want to participate, individuals who want to be part of sports, whether its amateur or professional," Wolf said. "And we’ve got to make sure that we give them the confidence to then go to these sporting events and feel safe, that they're not taking their lives or health into their hands.”