Attorney General Josh Shapiro is announcing the launch of PA CARE Package, a consumer relief initiative partnering with banks and financial institutions the state to ensure Pennsylvania consumers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for economic relief.
Under the PA CARE Package initiative, banks and financial institutions will be working with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection to offer additional important protections for consumers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always stood up for Pennsylvania consumers and that’s why we reached out to PNC and asked them to do more during this crisis. I commend PNC, the Commonwealth’s largest bank, for stepping up for Pennsylvanians and we will continue to push other banks and financial institutions in our Commonwealth to make these same commitments, said Attorney General Shapiro.
“We are going to beat this crisis, but to do so Pennsylvanians and our small businesses need to know their rights and utilize the resources available to them during this time of need. Pennsylvanians needs to stay focused on keeping their families safe and healthy and these efforts by banks and financial institutions will provide important relief.” said Attorney General Shapiro.
“I applaud the work of Attorney General Shapiro and the extraordinary effort already being made by the financial services industry throughout Pennsylvania to accommodate borrowers and customers during these difficult times,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “We need to provide relief for Pennsylvanians, and my administration including the Department of Banking and Securities will work with Attorney General Shapiro to help people who are struggling at this difficult time.”