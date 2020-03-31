Pennsylvanians cannot be evicted from their homes during the COVID-19 state of emergency after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered courts closed to eviction proceedings, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday morning.
The Court’s order is applicable to all Pennsylvania property owners, managers, landlords, as well as mortgage brokers and lenders.
Shapiro wrote to landlords and mortgage lenders to urge them to extend the time during which eviction proceedings are suspended for a period of time beyond what the Supreme Court requires to give affected Pennsylvanians time to get back on their feet.
“With millions of Pennsylvanians following Governor Wolf’s direction to stay at home, it is critical that rental evictions cease for the duration of this emergency,” said Attorney General Shapiro in his letter.
“Hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians have lost wages and jobs during this crisis and we will need time for businesses to reopen and for our economy to come back when the emergency is lifted. Stable housing is part of the foundation we need as a Commonwealth to fully recover.”
Shapiro is asking anyone who believes they have been wrongly evicted to file a complaint at https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/.