Outside agency staffing is a must at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger and the need to supplement the in-house workforce due to COVID-19 and non-COVID maladies extends beyond nursing.

Patient volume spiked earlier this fall and has remained consistently high at a time when it’s become harder to fill vacancies for permanent staff, officials at both hospitals said Friday.

Geisinger presently employs 500 traveling nurses across its entire system, spokesman Joseph Stender said. And, it’s not enough. The health care provider’s nurse vacancy rate is nearly 40%, with agency staff filling about half of that gap.

Geisinger spent $65 million on agency nursing through October 2021, about 2.5 times the $26 million spent through October 2020.

“Our fear has always been that we would get so inundated with COVID patients that we would not be able to serve the community’s other health care needs. and that has now become a real possibility,” Stender said.

Rachel Smith, Evangelical’s vice president of people and culture, said that the Lewisburg hospital brought in 118 agency staffers since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 including nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and medical lab scientists. There are 116 currently with active contracts, another 16 scheduled to start in the coming weeks plus 32 additional positions Evangelical is seeking to fill.

UPMC announces in-house travel staffing plan, seeks 800 nurses The nursing shortage coupled with the exorbitant cost of hiring outside agency nurses to supplement staffing moved UPMC to create its own in-h…

From 2017 through February 2020, just 89 such workers were at Evangelical.

“From a nursing standpoint, without agency staff, Evangelical would not be able to staff all of the hospital’s available beds, which would limit our ability to admit patients and create a backlog even larger than the one we are experiencing during this surge in the Emergency Department. It is absolutely vital for the hospital to do everything possible to make sure patients have accessible, high-quality care,” Smith said.

While agency staff represents about 6% of Evangelical’s workforce, Smith said they outnumber permanent hospital staff in some departments. There were 45 “travelers” in the Critical/Intermediate Care Units compared to 29 permanent registered nurses, she said.

“The hospital values its permanent staff members and continues to build a strong workforce through innovative hiring and retention strategies. We have increased our recruitment efforts and methods, offered retention incentive for our current employees, extended incentives to our employees who are willing to work additional shifts to earn more pay,” Smith said.

Geisinger and Evangelical aren’t alone in this situation. UPMC on Friday announced the creation of an in-house traveling staff initiative — 800 registered nurses and surgical technicians are sought — to supplement manpower at its own facilities and, in turn, realize some savings.

The hospital is offering hourly rates of $85 and $63, respectively, for the positions. It pays $200 to $280 hourly to outside agency staff, UPMC’s John Galley, chief human resources officer, said.

Evangelical pays from 1.5 to 2.5 times the cost of permanent staff to bring in travelers, Smith said.

“These talented individuals can find employment anywhere they want across the country. The demand for their skills is high,” Smith said. “Using agency staff is a strain on resources, however, having their expertise here to fill vital roles within the organization releases some of the pressure on staff burnout and ensures our patients can receive the care they need.”

As the need for staff grows, Stender said Geisinger’s use of agency staff has grown month over month. The demand is so high in the Valley and beyond, finding travelers is increasingly difficult.

“The issue is lack of nursing staff, not whether that staff is in-house or from any agency. We recruit and hire travelers just like we do regular staff, and we hire staff with the appropriate experience that we need for the location they will be working,” Stender said.