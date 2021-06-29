All four Valley counties are now seeing low COVID-19 transmission as the state Department of Health announced no counties had substantial growth last week for the second week in a row.
As of June 24, 55 counties had low transmission levels in the latest seven-day window measured, while a dozen had moderate growth. Montour, Snyder and Union counties still had low growth, while Northumberland County's totals dropped it from moderate to low last week.
It was the first time Northumberland County has had low community transmission since the state began updating the Early Warning Dashboard last July. The county's transmission rate per 100,000 residents dropped to 8.8 after eight cases were registered last week. The county's positive test rate also dropped from 2.6 to 2.3 percent.
Montour County had low transmission for the third week in a row and the sixth time in seven weeks. There was one positive case in the county over the last week, so its transmission rate increased to 5.5 cases per 100,000 residents, while its positive test rate increased from zero to 0.4 percent.
Snyder County also had low transmission for the third week in a row. There were five cases in the county last, a transmission rate of 12.4 cases, while its positive test rate went from 1.5 to 2.1 percent.
Union County has seen low transmission for the last four weeks. That county also had five new cases last week, a rate of 11.1 cases, and its test rate went from 0.7 to 1.1 percent.
“We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “This week, we are reporting less than a thousand confirmed cases, another consecutive week of decreased statewide positivity and achieving 75 percent of Pennsylvanians receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine."
As of Thursday, June 24, the state saw a seven-day case increase of 995 cases; the previous seven-day increase was 1,384 cases.
The statewide percent-positivity decreased to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent when compared to last week. There are now 65 counties that have a positivity rate lower than 5 percent. There are no counties reporting over 10 percent positivity rate.
The state announced Tuesday it would not provide weekly updates from its early warning dashboard, but noted it would be updated each Friday.