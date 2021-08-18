The Pennsylvania Department of Health registered its highest one-day COVID case increase since early May, hospitalizations jumped again and all 67 counties reported at least one new case on Wednesday.
State Health officials registered 2,332 new cases, the highest total since May 11. Additionally, there were 25 deaths linked to the coronavirus, giving the state 52 deaths over the last two days. Wednesday's deaths push the statewide total to 28,018 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Hospitalizations also increased by 79 patients, the third consecutive day with at least 50 new hospitalizations.
The state’s rolling seven-day average for new cases is now 2,069. On July 9, the seven-day average was 173. In early March, the rolling average was less than 2,500 before it spiked to more than 5,000 in mid-April.
There were 39 new cases in the Valley in Wednesday's data release, with more than half — 23 — in Northumberland County. There were also 10 new cases in Snyder County — 21 over the past two days — four in Union County and two in Montour.
Philadelphia County (310) had the most new cases reported statewide, with Allegheny, Lancaster, Lehigh and Montgomery counties registering at least 100.
State health officials linked one death in Northumberland County, the 366th in that county and first in the Valley since Aug. 1.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, 1,275 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 79 from Tuesday. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by 160 over the past two days.
Of those hospitalized, 332 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 16 more than reported Tuesday. There were 55 patients on ventilators, up 27 from Tuesday.
Out of the 45 patients in Valley medical facilities — up two from Tuesday — there are 11 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and two each in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s Danville location is also treating five patients on ventilators, up one from Tuesday.
There were 30 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, up one. Eight patients are being treated at Evangelical and seven Geisinger-Shamokin.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,223 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. There were no new cases at Valley facilities in the latest data release, but state officials did link four deaths at long-term care facilities in the Valley, two in Montour and one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties.
In the latest state data, there have been 309 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-nine residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,064 residents and 271 staffers who have tested positive, along with 222 deaths.
In Snyder County, 141 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 22 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 269 resident and 58 staff cases. Forty-two residents have died.
Prisons
There is one active inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and two active staff cases at SCI-Coal Township in the latest data released from the federal Bureau of Prisons and the state Department of Corrections.
There are 37 cases among staffers in state prisons, according to the state Department of Corrections report, up two from Tuesday. There are 34 inmate cases statewide, level with Tuesday's report.
There are no inmate or staff cases at three federal prison facilities in Allenwood, according to the Bureau of Prisons. At USP Allenwood, 424 staffers and 1,591 inmates are fully vaccinated. At USP Lewisburg, 217 staffers and 574 inmates are vaccinated.
There are also active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville.
Both reports say there are less than five active cases. The state Department of Human Services does not list exact totals fewer than five.
There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.