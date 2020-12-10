A 70-year-old inmate at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood has died from COVID-19.
John Lewis, an inmate at the Union County high-security federal prison since Oct. 13, 2015, died on Wednesday after contracting the disease, a statement from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) said.
Lewis tested positive for the coronavirus on Nov. 19 and was placed in medical isolation. Two days later, on Nov. 21, he was taken to the hospital after exhibiting symptoms that included weakness, loss of appetite and cough and on Wednesday he died, the release said.
He had long-term pre-existing medical conditions that, according to the Centers for Disease Control, put him at a high risk of suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19, the BOP said.
Lewis was serving a life sentence imposed in Texas for murder, rape, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a weapon and robbery.
He is the first inmate to die from COVID-19 at the high-security prison that houses 571 offenders.
The COVID-19 outbreak has claimed the lives of 154 federal inmates and two prison staff members in the U.S., according to the BOP website.
As of Thursday, one USP Allenwood inmate and 13 staff members were battling the disease and 133 inmates and three staffers had recovered from COVID-19, the website said.