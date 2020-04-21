Pennsylvania saw its largest one-day increase in COVID-19 related deaths as state health officials continue to "reconcile" different pieces of data to find accurate data on the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
The state Department of Health announced another 360 deaths on Tuesday, pushing the total to 1,564. Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on Sunday the state has been "working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments. This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight."
State health officials announced another 1,296 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 34,528. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There Valley's total case count increased by six to 183, but Montour County's total dropped for the seventh time. The state confirmed four new cases in Northumberland County, now at 77 total, while Snyder County added two to 30 and Union one to 29. Montour County's total is now 47.
“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing,” Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 132,323 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,026 resident cases of COVID-19, and 572 cases among employees at 396 facilities in 38 counties. Of the state's fatalities, 796 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.