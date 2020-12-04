Pennsylvania set another record for new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to increase across the state on Friday as the commonwealth approached 400,000 COVID-19 cases.
The state Department of Health announced another 11,763 cases, breaking Thursday's mark by 357. Across the Valley, there was another large increase with 275 new cases, nearly half of those in Montour County.
As of Friday at noon, there were 5,230 state residents hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus, 159 more than Thursday. Of that total, there are now 1,065 state residents being treated in intensive care units — up 17 — and 596 being treated on ventilators, an increase of eight. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvania patients hospitalized statewide. Additionally, the DOH reports there are 696 adult ICU beds open across the state.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased by five to 152 patients. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 100 patients — up two from Thursday — including 22 in the ICU. The hospital was also treating 14 patients on ventilators, down three. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were 14 patients being treated, including three in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital had 43 patients hospitalized including nine in the ICU and two on ventilators.
Statewide Friday, there were 169 deaths — including seven in the Valley — the fourth day in a row at least that many deaths due to COVID-19 statewide. Health officials announced three new deaths in Northumberland County, two in Union and one each in Montour and Snyder counties.
Montour County's case count continued its sharp increase on Friday with another 117 cases. Montour has now had 781 cases since March with 305 of them — about 39 percent — in the last three days. There were also 79 new cases in Northumberland County, 48 in Union and 31 in Snyder and 42 in Union.
There were 30 counties with at least 100 new cases on Friday, including 1,512 in Philadelphia County.
There remain 125 active cases at Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center according to an update from facility administrator Melissa Polito, an increase of 20 from the facility's previous update. All of the new cases are among staffers. There are 82 residents who have tested positive and 43 staffers. There are eight active staff cases — 10 staffers have already recovered — and 43 active resident cases at the Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center,
Since March, there have been 2,893,321 negative tests statewide, including 20,096 in Union County, 17,739 in Northumberland County, 9,156 in Montour County and 6,807 in Snyder County.
Prisons, state center
There are two new active COVID-19 cases at the Selinsgrove Center, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). According to its most recent data, there 5 active cases — 14 residents and 36 staffers. DHS also reports eight active cases among staffers at the Danville State Hospital. There are also less than five active cases among residents.
SCI-Coal Township reported four new active cases at the facility. There are now 61 active cases, 36 among inmates. On Friday, there were four new cases among staffers. In 24 state prisons, there were 2,378 cases, including 1,654 among inmates.
The Bureau of Prison's federal dashboard showed 252 active cases at four facilities in Union County, an increase of 14 cases since Wednesday.
The number of active cases at federal prisons in Union County declined after nearly 80 inmates recovered at Allenwood. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are now 171 active cases.
There are now 36 active inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood along with 10 staff cases. At Allenwood’s medium-security Federal Correctional Institution there were 102 cases, 102 among inmates. At the low-security site there is one active inmate case and six staffers. USP-Lewisburg had one inmate case and seven staffers.
One inmate and two staffers have recovered at Allenwood’s low-security unit, while 160 inmates and 12 staffers have recovered at the medium-security unit. Ninty-nine inmates and two staffers have recovered at USP-Allenwood, while 86 inmates and 14 staff members at USP-Lewisburg have recovered.