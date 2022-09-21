There were more new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania this week than last week according to the weekly data provided by the state's Department of Health on Wednesday, while the state also registered more than 100 COVID-related deaths for the seventh week in a row.
Statewide, the DOH registered 18,981 new COVID-19 cases in its weekly release, about 1,500 more than last week’s report. It marked the fourth week in a row with fewer than 20,000 new cases after six consecutive weeks with at least that many. It also marked the third consecutive week there have been more new cases than the preceding week.
In the Valley, there were 214 new cases, down 89 from last week's total and the fewest in the four-county region since July 6.
There were 44 new cases in Montour County, 173 in Northumberland, 27 in Snyder and 31 in Union County. While Montour County's case count is higher this week, the other three counties all saw fewer new cases compared to last week. Northumberland County's total is its lowest since the first week in July.
One Snyder County resident died due to complications with COVID-19 this week, the only death linked to the coronavirus. Statewide, 128 more people died from COVID, the seventh consecutive week with at least 100 COVID-related deaths. There have been at least 97 deaths statewide over each of the last 11 weeks.
The 139 COVID-related deaths statewide last week mark the eighth time in 10 weeks with at least 100 deaths.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, the number of new cases nationally decreased by 21 percent over the last week, while deaths were down 7 percent. Hospitalizations were down 7 percent. Statewide, the number of new cases of COVID was up 8 percent, hospitalizations were down 1 percent and the number of deaths was down 10 percent.
All four Valley counties have high levels of community transmission this week following an update from the CDC. Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,146 hospitalizations statewide, down 25 from last week and more than 150 over the past four weeks. There were 138 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 61 on ventilators, up four. It was the fourth consecutive week hospitalizations have declined statewide.
There were 52 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, an increase of 13 from last week’s report and the first time since July 20 that local hospitals were treating more than 50 combined COVID patients.
Evangelical Community Hospital was treating two patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including one patient who was vaccinated. Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 42 patients hospitalized — up 1 from last week — five in the ICU. At Geisinger Shamokin, there were two patients hospitalized. Three of Geisinger Danville’s patients are being treated on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood are both at Leval 2 COVID restrictions this week. It is the second week in a row USP-Lewisburg has been at Level 2, while the Allenwood facility has moved up from Level 1 this week.
There were 6 combined cases at three federal facilities in Allenwood, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. There is 1 active inmate case at the low-security unit, along with 5 inmate cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There are three active cases at USP-Lewisburg.
Nationwide, 32 facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down 16 from last week — 48 were at Level 2 and 17 were at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At SCI-Coal Township the state Department of Corrections is reporting six cases among inmates and 19 among staffers, an increase of 11 staff cases since last week.