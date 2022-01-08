Pennsylvania set another record for new COVID-19 cases in one day on Saturday, according to Department of Health data.
Pennsylvania shattered its record for new COVID-19 cases on Saturday with state Health officials recording 33,650 new cases, breaking the record set Friday.
Saturday marked the seventh time in the last nine days with at least 20,000 cases statewide. The 11 highest one-day increases in cases of the pandemic have been over the past 11 days.
A record 299,504 infections were recorded in Pennsylvania last month. The state's rolling seven-day average for new cases now stands at 25,484, up 165 percent since Christmas Day when it was less than 10,000.
Statewide, there were also 120 more deaths linked to the coronavirus. It was the fifth day in a row with more than 100 deaths statewide. One Montour County resident died from COVID complications, state officials said.
The Valley recorded 359 new infections on Saturday, the second day in a row with at least 350 cases locally. There have been 1,556 cases in the Valley so far this year.
There were 184 new infections in Northumberland County, 70 in Union, 63 in Snyder and 42 in Montour. It was the eighth time in 10 days Northumberland County has had at least 100 new cases. Snyder and Union counties have had at least 50 cases two days in a row.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Saturday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 98.45 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.62 percent — only 20 counties nationwide — are showing low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 74.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
According to the DOH’s data report on Saturday, 6,761 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19, an increase of 81 from Friday. COVID hospitalizations statewide are up more than 2,100 since Dec. 27. It was the first time seven days without an increase of 200 hospitalizations.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms also remain high — there were 1,047 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 24 — and 655 were breathing using ventilators, up eight.
There were 194 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 124 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down four — 13 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 57 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 39 patients in the ICU and 31 on a ventilator, up five. Shamokin had three in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU, and three on a ventilator. The hospital is reporting 41 of 57 patients hospitalized are not fully vaccinated, along with all 10 ICU and the three patients being treated on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases continued to rise at state prisons and federal prisons in Union County.
At USP-Lewisburg, there were 89 active inmate cases along with two staff cases. That is up 35 inmate cases in one day and more than 80 inmate cases over four days.
At Allenwood, there were 48 new inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases, 13 at the medium-security facility and seven at USP-Allenwood, down seven.
There were 12 inmate cases — up three — and 23 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township — up five — according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 203 inmate cases — up 43 from Friday — and 490 staff cases, up 94.
There were 23 staff cases and fewer than five client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center — an increase of 12 cases among staff for the second day in a row. — along with five staff cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys’ unit and residents in the girls’ unit, along with five cases among staffers in the girls’ unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.