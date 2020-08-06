The application period opens today for Union County businesses to apply for a share of $2.5 million in grant funding supporting small businesses in recouping losses caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Grants of up to $15,000 from the Union County CARES Small Business/Nonprofit Recovery & Sustainability Fund are available to businesses as well as 501c3 and 501c19 nonprofit organizations. The funds aren’t loans and don’t need to be repaid.
The application period closes 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and funding must be allocated and spent by recipients no later than Dec. 30. Unused funds are returned to the U.S. Treasury, according to Commissioner Stacy Richards.
“The last thing we want to do is give a penny of this money back,” Richards said during a Thursday morning press conference announcing the effort.
“We need to get this money out as rapidly as possible,” Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said. “Anybody that’s interested needs to file their application as quickly as possible.”
Commissioner Jeff Reber said the application can be completed in less than 15 minutes. Richards added that applicants must process online requests in one sitting and can’t close the application and return to it without having to start over.
Union County Commissioners encourage applicants to apply online at https://union-county-cares-grant-unioncounty.hub.arcgis.com. Paper packets are available at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
Receipt of other emergency funds through government programs the Payroll Protection Program won’t disqualify applicants for the local grants, however, Union County CARES funding can’t be used to cover the same expenses aided by other programs.
Businesses with up to 25 employees will be prioritized in the first distribution and those with up to 100 employees will receive priority in the second round, Richards said. She said the county has more than 1,000 eligible businesses and nonprofits.
Reber said applicants who haven’t received any other emergency government funding will also be prioritized. Applicants must have a physical location in Union County and must have been profitable prior to the pandemic. Eligible uses include payroll, rent, mortgage, supplies and health and safety costs incurred due to the pandemic.
Grants are not being distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, Reber said.
The Union County grant program is based on a similar program initiated in Lancaster County. The $2.5 million comes from the more than $4 million Union County received in CARES Act funding. It was developed in partnership with the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
Commissioners intend to use the remaining estimated $1.5 million on broadband internet expansion and covering the county’s own losses related to COVID-19, Boop said.
“It’s your tax money. It’s nice to have it come back to hopefully help businesses and people impacted so heavily by COVID,” Reber said.