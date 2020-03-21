More than 20 percent of employees at Evangelical Community Hospital have been temporarily furloughed, according to president and CEO Kendra Aucker.
On Thursday, Aucker announced some employees were furloughed amid the coronavirus outbreak. Friday afternoon, hospital officials confirmed approximately 400 of 1,900 employees were categorized in a "non-essential category." According to a release, "the work done by those employees will not impact clinical care of patients or the operation of the facility. The number also represents certain clinicians, who due to consolidation or temporary suspension of some services, aren’t needed at the moment. Those employees have been temporarily furloughed."
Further layoffs may be possible, officials said.