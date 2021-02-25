Citing a reduction in on-campus positive COVID-19 cases, Bucknell University is lifting some restrictions for students including resuming athletics on Friday.
In a message to the campus community, University president John Bravman wrote that the decline in cases this week "is encouraging news and demonstrates the impact of our collective efforts to keep our community safe."
According to Bravman, "Some restrictions will continue while others are lifted; please read carefully and continue to abide by the Community Responsibility Agreement and the Student Code of Conduct."
The university has permitted in-person instruction at the discretion of faculty. Students will continue to be allowed to conduct research and project work in labs, classrooms, studios and project spaces with a new occupancy limit at 50 percent, per laboratory guidelines. The temporary limit of three students has been lifted.
In-person student activities will resume beginning Friday. Athletic activities, including practices, travel and competition, will resume beginning Friday, Bravman said.
After barring students from visiting "off-campus restaurants, bars or other establishments" a week, ago, Bravman has lifted the ban, but said it remains "a high-risk activity and is strongly discouraged at this time. It’s especially important to avoid establishments that are not following state policies on social distancing."