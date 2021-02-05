According to the Department of Health, 1,245 of the state's 4,688 new COVID-19 cases registered on Friday were located in the four Valley counties, a sharp increase tied to backlogged cases a state health official said.
According to Maggi Barton, Deputy Press Secretary for DOH, state health officials registered 1,033 backlogged probable cases — more than 7 days old — from antigen tests completed by a hospital in the north-central region. The backlog included 663 cases from Union County, 255 from Northumberland County, 146 from Snyder County and 65 from Lycoming County.
"We will continue to work with all testing sites and laboratories to ensure they are reporting accurately and timely so we can show a comprehensive view of how COVID-19 is impacting our communities," Barton said.
In the past few months, the state has continued to reconcile testing data out of Geisinger. Barton did not identify which hospital the back-logged cases were from.
Overall, state health officials reported 738 new cases in Union County, 320 in Northumberland, 169 in Snyder and 18 in Montour County.
State health officials did announce another 138 deaths. There were three deaths in the Valley, all in Union County.
According to state data, 22,698 Valley residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 6,579 have received both.
Statewide, 918,210 residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 37,349 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase since vaccinations began in December..The state reported that 246,390 residents have received both doses.
The positive test rates across the state continued to drop, according to the state's early warning dashboard. The statewide positive rate for the seven-day window ending Friday was 9.3 percent, the lowest since October.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID patients continued to decline on Friday. Statewide, as of noon Friday, 3,041 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities, down 97 from Thursday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) statewide decreased by nine to 644, and the number of patients on ventilators also dropped by three to 371.
In Valley health care facilities, 104 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down three from Thursday. There were 70 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 20 in ICUs and 3 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 13 patients were being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 21 patients, including 3 in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 953 resident and 238 staff cases, up 10 resident cases from Thursday. There have been 196 virus-related deaths at 19 affected facilities.
In Montour County, there have been 275 resident infections, 62 staff infections and 35 deaths in six affected facilities.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County did not report any new cases or deaths. There have been 148 cases, including 117 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 234 resident cases, 40 staff member cases, along with 36 total deaths. There were five more resident cases on Friday than in previous days' reporting.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections showed 54 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 37 staffers. There are also 12 positive cases among inmates and five asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are now just four cases in the three combined Allenwood facilities — two inmates at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 99 active cases, including 74 inmates, an increase of six inmates from Thursday.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 47 active cases, down 10 from Thursday, including 23 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 276 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 68 total cases at the State Hospital.