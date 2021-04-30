Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 4,607 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a number the state said is higher than recent daily totals because of results of tests from as far back as December.
The DOH said one lab submitted about 300 test results dating back to December 2020 and another lab submitted a large file of test results collected within the last three days.
The state also announced 39 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the lowest total in four days.
Included in the statewide total are 54 new cases in the Valley. There were 21 new cases in Union County, 19 in Northumberland, a dozen in Snyder and two in Montour. The only death in the region was registered in Northumberland County.
According to the DOH’s reporting, 137,904 vaccines were administered statewide on Thursday, pushing the total number of vaccinations to more than 8.4 million. State records show more than 3.4 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated, including 56,301 in the Valley. Across the four counties, there have been 125,025 vaccine doses administered.
Statewide percent positive test rate for the week ending Friday decreased to 7.6 percent, the second week in a row the positive rate has decreased. It is the lowest total since March 26.
Hospitals
The state reported 2,283 individuals were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of noon Friday, down 35. Of that total, 518 were in intensive care units, down four, and 272 were being treated on ventilators, down 22.
There are eight more COVID patients hospitalized in the Valley — jumping from 64 to 72 — including 49 at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 20 at Evangelical Community Hospital. Eighteen patients are being treated in the ICU — 13 in Danville and five at Evangelical — and seven patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville are on ventilators.
On campus
Bucknell University reported six new active COVID-19 cases on Friday morning. There are now 66 active cases, including 64 students, on campus. There were six positive tests on campus on Thursday, according to the university’s dashboard.
The university had 106 students in isolation, up four from Wednesday.
At Susquehanna University, there is one active student case, level with the previous update. Since the semester began, there have been 130 cases, including 109 students.
Prisons and state centers
As of Friday morning, there were three inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and one staff case at the low-security unit in Allenwood, the same numbers as Thursday's report. There are no active cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood. There are also no active cases at USP-Lewisburg, where there had been two staff cases in recent days.
At the three Allenwood locations, 396 inmates and 981 staffers have received a COVID-19 vaccine. At USP-Lewisburg, 207 inmates and 307 staffers have been vaccinated.
At SCI-Coal Township, there were nine active cases, level with Thursday's report. There is one inmate case and eight staff cases. There have been three inmate COVID-19 deaths at the facility.
There were less than five active cases among people receiving services and staffers at the Selinsgrove State Center. Fewer than five people have died at the location. The Department of Human Services does not provide specific numbers if they are less than five. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 100 resident cases and 247 staff cases at the facility.
There were no active cases among clients or workers at the Danville State Hospital. There have also been less than five client deaths. There were less than five active employee cases according to the state’s online dashboard on Wednesday. There have been 74 cases at the facility, including 39 among clients.
Nursing homes
As of noon Friday, there had been 2,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across 35 long-term care facilities in the Valley since the pandemic began in March 2020. In the latest data release, there is one new resident case in Northumberland County and the state added one more death at a nursing home in the county, the 216th in that county.
The state does not report the number of active cases, just total cases among residents and staffers since the pandemic began last year.
In Montour County, there have been 305 resident cases and 72 staff cases at six facilities.
In Northumberland County, there have been 1,050 resident cases and 264 staff cases at 20 facilities.
At two facilities in Snyder County, 137 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. In Union County, there have been 266 resident cases and 49 staff cases at seven facilities.