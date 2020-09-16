STATE COLLEGE – Penn State and Big Ten football fans will have to watch their teams on TV this fall.
While Big Ten football student-athletes received the all-clear for a fall football season beginning Oct. 23, conference schools will not allow general ticket sales to the public.
“We are not going to permit fans in general, sales of tickets,” Penn State vice president for intercollegiate athletics Sandy Barbour said on Wednesday. “We are looking to see what we can do on a campus-by-campus basis to accommodate the families of our student-athletes, both home and away.”
Current Pennsylvania coronavirus restrictions prohibit gatherings of more than 250 people.
Allocation of tickets for student-athletes’ parents, if allowed, will have to fall within the parameters of each state’s coronavirus protocols.
The league has not released an updated schedule for the season.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information is available.