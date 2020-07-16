HARRISBURG — Pennsylvanians would maintain access to public records during a disaster declaration under a bill approved Wednesday by the Senate, according to Sen. John R. Gordner R-27, Bloomsburg.
House Bill 2463 would restore transparency in state government by prohibiting the governor from directing a state agency to ignore records requests during an emergency declaration. Under the bill, an agency could only deny a request for records for the reasons already authorized under the state’s Right-to-Know Law.
When an agency closes its physical location, the legislation would require the Office of Open Records to publish guidelines on how the agency should respond to records requests.
The bill also specifies that data used by any agency in relation to a disaster emergency is covered by the Right-to-Know Law, including the COVID-19 disaster declaration issued by Governor Tom Wolf on March 6.