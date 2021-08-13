BLOOMSBURG — In response to the rise of positive COVID cases in the region and the state, Bloomsburg University will require all vaccinated and unvaccinated students, employees, and visitors to wear masks indoors beginning Saturday.
This requirement is intended to limit the transmission of the virus within our community and preserve our ability to offer an in-person teaching and learning experience throughout the fall semester.
This requirement applies to: In-person instruction (all indoor classrooms and/or instructional spaces); In-person indoor events; Any community member traveling between classes within common areas of a University building; Any community member in common areas within University-owned on-campus housing; and any community member using the campus shuttles.
Mask wearing is not required in outdoor spaces throughout campus, but some may choose to mask up on their own. Students living in residence halls will not be required to wear a mask in their living spaces. All community members who are eating in designated food service areas indoors will not be required to wear a mask. Vaccinated employees with individual offices will not be required to wear a mask in their office.
