A Bloomsburg Fair social media post mocking state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine ignited angry comments on the page and accusations of transphobia.
The post, which showed photos of a female impersonator in a dunk tank from the weekend firefighters carnival, was later removed from the fair's Facebook page, but not before stirring outrage.
The fair posting included the words, “Dr. Levine? Thank you. You were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you.”
"I thought it was terrible of the fair to post something like that," said Mike Quinn, 33, who lives in Sugarloaf Township, Luzerne County. "They claim to be family friendly. Attacking Dr. Levine, who has done a fantastic job for our state through this pandemic, goes against that in my opinion."
"I am a member of the Coalition for Social Equity, and as a member and as a concerned citizen of Bloomsburg, I offered to sit down with the Fair Association and help them learn about transphobia or from people from the LGBTQ community," offered Lisa Herrald-Doerschler, 50. "I care about education and civil discourse, and I was motivated to reach out. I have not yet heard from them, but I will remain open and hopeful for an opportunity."
Bonnie Brock, 46, of Mifflinville, responded, "The Bloomsburg Fair is a well known, established organization that hosts an array of family friendly events, and has made a woeful choice in ridiculing a government official. Sexual preference and gender aside, it comes down to the fact that they are having fun at the expense of ridiculing another human being."
"Shame on them for making the support of the fire company political and full of hate," said Griffin Eshelman, 22, of Elliottsburg, Perry County. "Regardless of the fire company's beliefs, they serve everyone and should do so with respect to everyone within the community. What a disappointment."
Attempts to reach a fair representative were unsuccessful on Monday. The fair office voice mailbox was full and fair board President Randy Karschner did not respond to an email seeking comment.
The state Department of Health (DOH) and the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs issued statements defending Levine.
"Dr. Levine always serves at the pleasure of the governor and will continue to serve under his leadership as Secretary of Health," read a department statement provided Maggi Mumma, DOH deputy press secretary. "She remains laser-focused on protecting the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians as we navigate this ongoing pandemic.
"Dr. Levine does not have any further comment."
Commission Executive Director Rafael Álvarez Febo said, in part, “Dr. Levine has provided critical information to keep us safe from this dangerous virus, while also making important decisions managing the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Dr. Levine is a respected physician with decades of experience in health care."
Febo added that Levine's leadership has been met with some of the most vile and toxic transphobia the commission has seen in the state in recent years.
"Week after week, members of the LGBTQ community and thousands of Pennsylvanians have tuned in to be informed by our health secretary only to be assaulted by streams of comments and slurs aimed directly at Dr. Levine and indirectly at all transgender Pennsylvanians. Whether a member of the media is misgendering her or social media comments are lobbed her way, we admire how Dr. Levine has shown poise and the highest degree of professionalism."