Three shows for the Bloomsburg Fair's grandstand have moved back their performances until 2021, fair officials announced.
According to the fair's website, concerts by Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley and Chicago have been postponed.
"If you would like to keep your tickets and seat assignments for your purchased show for next year's concert, there is no need for any further contact," fair organizers wrote.
Concert-goers who do want refunds should contact ETIX customer support at 1-800-514-3849 for refunds and exchanges.
Fair officials announced recently they plan to proceed with the fair this fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The fair is scheduled to run Sept. 25 through Oct. 3.