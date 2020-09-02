Bloomsburg University has confirmed 218 cases of COVID-19 since returning to class in mid-August.
The school revealed 49 new student cases and one new employee case in today's update. University officials update their COVID-19 dashboard three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Bloomsburg cases are predominantly in off-campus students (165). Thirteen students are isolated at home.
The university shifted to an online instruction model starting Monday due to the outbreak.
Also on Wednesday, Bucknell University was reporting four active on-campus cases — two students and two faculty/staff — and 11 total on-campus cases. The school has administered 14,591 tests to students, faculty and staff.
Susquehanna university still has not had a reported case on campus.