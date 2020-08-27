Bloomsburg University will shift to remote instruction beginning Monday after 89 students have tested for COVID-19 in the first two weeks since students arrived on campus.
According to a release from the university, the decision to transition to remote learning came after school leaders monitored a "concerning upward trend," in cases.
"This decision was made after consultation with my leadership team, members of our Council of Trustees, and the Office of the Chancellor," said Bloomsburg University President Bashar W. Hanna. "With care and concern for the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff, their families, and our neighbors in the Town of Bloomsburg, it is clear that we must make this transition and modify our on-campus operations to protect our community from the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus."
The state Department of Health added another 16 cases to Columbia County's total on Thursday.
According to the university, students on-campus will not be required to leave their residence halls since a number of students come from areas without broadband access or may not have the support they need to complete the semester successfully. Students who choose to return home will be reimbursed for their remaining room and board. The BU Residence Life staff members and community assistants will be working with all on-campus students to guide and support them during this time.
The Student Health Center will remain open. On-campus facilities (including the Rec Center) will be available to on-campus residents only. All applicable unused fees will be reimbursed as appropriate.
"I know that this announcement will be a disappointment to many of you, and I share your disappointment," said Hanna. "But I am confident that we will work together in support of our students during this transition over the coming days, and throughout a successful fall semester."
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.