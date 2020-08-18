A student from Bloomsburg University has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the Columbia County school.
The university learned of the positive test on Monday, the first day of classes for the fall semester.
University officials said the student lives off-campus and has been instructed to quarantine for 10 days per CDC guidelines. The university is sanitizing all areas of campus where the individual had visited.
In a release, university officials said they would not release more details about the student for privacy reasons.