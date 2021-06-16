BLOOMSBURG — While Bloomsburg University will not require students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the start of the fall semester, the university is providing incentives for students to get vaccinated.
Through a lottery system, BU will offer a limited number of scholarships to any incoming or returning students. Two $5,000 scholarships will be offered, one to a new student and one returning student, along with 10 $2,500 scholarships, five to new students and the other five to returning students.
Eligible students must provide proof of vaccination to the Student Health Center by Sept. 13.
"The more members of the BU community who are vaccinated, the greater our chances for achieving as close to a normal campus experience as possible - what we all wish for given the past 15 months," said university President Bashar Hanna. "The COVID vaccine helps to achieve this reality, and this scholarship lottery program will provide our students (and their families) a significant monetary incentive to do their part in establishing a safe and healthy BU campus this fall.
Fully vaccinated students will not need to pre-test for COVID, participate in surveillance testing, or quarantine if exposed to the virus, per the latest CDC guidelines.
The University is collaborating on this scholarship initiative with the Bloomsburg University Foundation (BUF). Funding for these scholarships will be solely from a private BUF fund.