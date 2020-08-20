There are five new active COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff at USP Lewisburg according to the Federal Bureau of Prison's database.
The BOP announced three new active inmate cases and two more staff cases in the latest update.
That brings the total of positive cases at USP Lewisburg to 93 since the first cases were announced on Aug. 1. There are 43 active cases — 33 inmates and seven staffers — and 56 who have already recovered, including 52 inmates.
At USP Allenwood, there are 4 active cases among the facilities — one inmate and three staffers. Three staffers have already recovered.