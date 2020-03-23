Boscov's announced it is temporarily closing all of its stores, distribution centers and and offices because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Susquehanna Mall shut its doors Friday.
"Our first priority has always been the health and safety of our coworkers, customers and our communities," chairman and CEO Jim Boscov said in a letter. "We have been guided by the recommendations of the CDC as well as other medical and governmental authorities.
This pandemic will challenge us all. Difficult decisions have been made, but I'm confident, with the help of our business partners and our incredible team of coworkers, we will successfully navigate this crisis. And I promise that when we reopen our doors, customers will find the same incredible service, selection and pricing that Boscov's is known for."