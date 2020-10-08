Bucknell University will start its spring semester on Feb. 1 and eliminate spring break in an effort to mitigated the spread of COVID-19.
“As the pandemic continues, we have finalized necessary adjustments to the spring semester calendar, with a goal of safely continuing in-person education with our current model of hybrid instruction,” wrote Bucknell Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak in an email to students.
The Feb. 1 start is two weeks later than the original scheduled start date. Classes will end on Friday, May 7, while final exams will be completed on May 17. Commencement is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, May 23. The university said the graduation date is subject to change pending the health and safety limitations presented by pandemic conditions in early 2021.
The later semester start date will accommodate pre-return COVID-19 testing and careful planning of the spring move-in process, similar to what was used when students returned to campus in mid-August. It will also give University faculty time to prepare their courses for both in-person and remote education.
Elimination of spring break will keep students and University employees on campus while classes will continue during that week. This fall, Bucknell is sending home students before the Thanksgiving break. They will finish the semester remotely.
“While I know this [elimination of spring break] is not ideal for students, faculty or staff, we must mitigate the risk of a campus outbreak by continuing to reduce travel,” Mermann-Jozwiak wrote.
“Our goal is to hold final exams in-person this spring, so unlike this semester, students in residence will remain on campus during finals,” Mermann-Jozwiak wrote.
Spring classes will be delivered in a hybrid format and students will again have the option of learning in-person or remotely. Students who choose to learn remotely will not be able to return to campus to visit during the spring semester as the University will continue to limit visitors to campus.
Earlier this week, Penn State officials delayed the start of the spring semester by a week and eliminated the traditional spring break as part of its ongoing COVID-19 mitigation.
The spring session will begin on Jan. 19 and end 15 weeks later. Final exams are scheduled for May 3-7. The session begins Jan. 18, but classes will begin the following day after observance for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18.