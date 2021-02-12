Bucknell University will continue remote instruction through at least the next week, President John Bravman announced on Friday, along with several changes to the university's isolation and quarantine procedures.
All classes will be held remotely the week of Feb. 15-19 due to an elevated level of positive COVID-19 cases on campus. As of Friday morning, Bucknell's COVID-19 dashboard showed 88 active cases — including 85 students — and 175 students are in isolation due to positive tests or contact tracing.
Bravman also announced Friday that students who are contact traced will quarantine in their own rooms rather than in university-provided isolation housing.
"This is a temporary measure that we will review as we continue to monitor available isolation space," Bravman wrote. As of Friday morning, 79 percent of Bucknell's allocated isolation space was being used.
The isolation policy remains unchanged for all students who test positive for COVID-19. Whether they live on or off-campus, they must isolate for 10 days in University-provided isolation housing and be cleared by Bucknell Student Health to return to campus.
Additionally, "quarantining students are permitted to leave their residence hall room to use the restroom or pick up meals from the dining hall to take back to their room," Bravman wrote. "They should be masked at all times, including in their room if they have roommates. Once cleared from quarantine by Bucknell Student Health, they will be permitted to attend in-person classes and engage in other activities."
Bravman also announced a permanent change for students living off-campus who must go into quarantine, bringing back procedures used in the fall. "They are to remain in their off-campus residence for the duration of their quarantine period. These students should remain isolated from their roommates, wear a mask and avoid participation in group dining. Leaving the residence is not permitted."