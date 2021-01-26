COVID-19 tests within the Bucknell men’s and women’s basketball Tier 1 group that were announced as positive on Saturday have been amended to a negative result by the laboratory that conducted the testing.
The school said Monday that two test results were incorrectly recorded as positive by Genetworx, and quality control processes in place at the company caught the error. The two tests in question were re-run and both samples were confirmed negative. The two students were to be retested Monday as an extra precaution.
"We remain confident in the accuracy of the COVID-19 tests administered by Genetworx, as well as the effectiveness of the health and safety protocol followed by our student-athletes and team support staff," Dr. Catherine O'Neil, Bucknell Student Health Medical Director, said.
Athletes, coaches and other Tier 1 personnel from both teams have been released from quarantine and will return to practice and their regular COVID-19 testing. That means this weekend’s games against Lehigh, which were previously announced as postponed, will be played as scheduled.
The Bucknell men and women had been scheduled to play two games each against Colgate this past weekend. Makeups for those postponements will be announced at a later date.