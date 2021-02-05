Bucknell University is moving all classes online for at least the next week following an uptick in positive cases in its first week back on campus. Classes in the delayed spring semester began Monday.
According to the university's COVID dashboard, there are 38 active cases on campus as of Friday morning, including 32 students and six staffers; there were 22 total cases on Thursday. There are also 115 students in isolation, up 41 from Thursday and nearly half of the university's available isolation space is already occupied.
No in-person classes will be permitted during the week of Feb 8 and "updates on instructional modality for the week of Feb. 15 will be shared next week," University president John Bravman wrote in an email to students.
Bucknell began the semester two weeks later than normal and is following a revised spring schedule that eliminates spring break. The university also shifted to remote study twice at the end of the fall semester when cases in cases.
Earlier this week, the Patriot League announced that Bucknell's men's and women's basketball teams would not play for the next two weekends after Tier 1 positive tests.
“Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition,” according to the NCAA. “Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.”
