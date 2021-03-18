Bucknell's second football game in as many weeks has been postponed due to a positive COVID test within Lafayette's program.
The Bison were scheduled to host the Leopards at 4 p.m. Saturday. Lafayette and Bucknell officials will work with the Patriot League to reschedule the game in the coming weeks.
Bucknell's scheduled opener with Fordham was also postponed on March 13. No make-up date has been set for that game yet. Bucknell is scheduled to travel to Lehigh on March 27.
Lafayette's positive test was a Tier 1 test. According to the NCAA, "Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials."