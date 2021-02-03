The Bucknell men's and women's basketball teams' doubleheaders this weekend along with next weekend's games have been postponed due to positive tests within the Bucknell programs.
The Bison were scheduled to play Loyola, Maryland this weekend and American next weekend.
According to a release from the Patriot League, the Bucknell games, along with Navy-American men's games were postponed because of Tier 1 positive results.
According to the NCAA, Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.
The contests between the Bison and Greyhounds and the Midshipmen and Eagles will be rescheduled following discussions with the schools and the League office.
The Bucknell men's and women's basketball games against American, along with the Navy men's basketball games against Lafayette scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14, will also be postponed with scheduling adjustments to be announced at a later date.
The Bucknell men have won four in a row after starting the season 0-4. The women are still unbeaten at 8-0.