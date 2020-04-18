Bucknell University is providing housing to U.S. Penitentiary staff who are returning from working in New York City and Ohio prisons and need to quarantine for 14 days during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were really concerned about how staff would be able to quarantine, and luckily we have the good graces of Bucknell who offered them housing so they can do it comfortably," said Andy Kline, president of Local 148. "The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has no program in place."
Thirty Lewisburg prison staff members were sent to federal prisons in the two neighboring states after several staff members there, as well as inmates, were infected with COVID-19 during the outbreak.
Some of them returned to the Valley on Saturday and would have had to rent a hotel room or find a place to isolate themselves from others for the next two weeks.
"We were really concerned because the BOP offered no guidance on how they should quarantine," said Kline, who was joined by Shane Fausey, the national president of the Council of Prison Locals, in thanking the university for the assistance.
University spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said the administration has agreed to provide isolation space in its West Mods for individuals who may need it.
"Bucknell wants to do its part to assist the community in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 whenever possible," he said.
Twenty-one federal inmates have died from coronavirus and there have been confirmed COVID-19 cases among 479 inmates and 305 BOP staff nationwide as of Saturday afternoon, according to the agency website.
Kline lauded the USP Lewisburg administration and staff for its handling of the movement of more than 900 inmates from Estill, S.C., to the Union County prison in the past few days after a tornado struck the south on Monday and caused extensive damage to the medium-security prison.
A total of 985 inmates were relocated, he said. Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards said county leaders were told Friday by a BOP official that 952 inmates were being moved to the local facility.
Groups of inmates were brought into the prison every four hours, Kline said, requiring administrators and staff to work overtime. The inmate transfer was completed Friday night, he said.
"Through impossible odds, the hard-working men and women of USP Lewisburg have accomplished the impossible... without incident," Fausey said.
"No prison has ever processed 980 inmates in 2 1/2 days. The warden (Steven Spaulding) was here until midnight and back at 5:30 a.m.," Kline said, thanking the local Domino's Pizza restaurant for providing free food to all three shifts during the round-the-clock transfer.
While praising local leadership, Kline has been outspoken about his displeasure with the BOP for its decision to reduce staffing and failure to prepare for emergencies in the last several years.
"I understand if a prison blows down that we have enough room" but the nearly 1,000 inmates being moved to Lewisburg are being brought into a facility ill-prepared to meet their needs, he said.
The South Carolina inmates had been housed in a newer facility with larger cells and had an opportunity to work and earn money through a Unicor program, which is not available at Lewisburg, said Kline. There are also not enough telephones at Lewisburg and staff is working to get phones sent up from the damaged South Carolina prison.
Lewisburg staff will also be put to the test during the next two weeks while all the new inmates are held in quarantine, two in a cell. Since they are not able to move around the facility for 14 days, staff will be taking meal trays to each cell on three levels of the facility three times a day.
Kline said the BOP has no plans to add more staff.