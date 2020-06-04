Bucknell University has postponed its already delayed commencement until 2021, university officials announced today.
University officials had previously announced the postponement of May's ceremony until July 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, Bucknell will provide a "video celebration on July 19 to honor the Class of 2020 graduates," before an on-campus event next spring.
In an email to the 2020 graduates announcing the decision, Bucknell President John Bravman wrote that over the past month, administrators made exhaustive efforts to “avoid this unwanted outcome.”
“The Commencement Committee explored several alternative scenarios that would have possibly allowed us to honor you here on campus; however, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has prohibited all gatherings of more than 250 people for the duration of the statewide reopening process,” Bravman wrote. “With no assurances that this directive will be lifted by mid-July, coupled with restrictions that limit capacities for lodging and event spaces, we made the exceedingly difficult decision to cancel our in-person celebration."
Bravman said university leaders are committed to reuniting the Class of 2020 for commencement next spring.
“When the current crisis subsides and it is deemed safe to resume large, in-person gatherings and events under the advisement of government and public health authorities, we will share the new date and details,” he wrote. “Ideally, this event would take place the weekend in between Commencement for the Class of 2021 and Reunion 2021, subject to changes in the academic calendar.”