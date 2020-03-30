Bucknell University has postponed its commencement at least two months due to the spread of COVID-19.
In a message posted to its website and shared on social media today, the university announced it was postponing graduation until Sunday, July 19.
Graduation weekend had been scheduled for May 15-17 with commencement on May 17.
"We understand the tremendous importance of honoring the achievements of the Class of 2020, and we look forward to celebrating with graduates and their families on this new date," the university wrote on its website.
The university also noted the date may need to be altered again.
"While we are moving forward with plans to hold Commencement on July 19, we also must acknowledge that the threat of COVID-19 may continue into the summer months. The University will continue to monitor the public health situation and make any adjustments to this new date no later than June 5."
Bucknell still plans to issue degrees on May 18 to all undergraduate and graduate students eligible to graduate.
Bloomsburg University postponed its graduation until August. Penn State has also postponed its spring commencement and has not set a new date.