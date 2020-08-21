Bucknell University President John Bravman warned students ignoring social distancing and masking recommendations that they risk spreading the novel coronavirus in the Lewisburg area, jeopardizing community health and potentially causing in-person instruction this semester to be shut down early.

Bravman emailed students after the university received multiple reports of “the thoughtless behavior of some — ranging from walking around town without face coverings to having large off-campus gatherings without social distancing.”

“If outbreaks of the virus compromise the ability of our faculty and staff to safely deliver our residential educational experience, or threaten the health and well-being of our Lewisburg neighbors, or burden our local medical facilities and resources, I will end in-person instruction to protect our community, just as I did in March. I truly do not want to do that, but I will if the facts demand such action,” Bravman wrote.

Bucknell students returned to campus beginning last week. About 3,400 students will attend in-person with another 300 attending remotely.

All students had to submit two negative tests for COVID-19 as a requirement to return in-person. The university’s comprehensive reopening plan includes testing the entire student population again at least once this fall.

Students also were required to sign a Community Responsibility Agreement pledging to follow basic mitigation strategies such as masking and social distancing.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost said Friday morning that his department hasn’t received complaints of large parties. He noted that the department isn’t currently issuing party permits due to Lewisburg Borough’s emergency declaration. Lewisburg Borough requires permits for private parties where alcohol is served and more than 25 guests are attending.

Two students tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday and were required to isolate off-campus, Mike Ferlazzo, director of media relations, said previously.

At Bloomsburg University, there are 10 student infections and one case of an infected employee. Four students tested negative.

Bucknell University launched an online dashboard to track confirmed cases of the respiratory disease. According to the dashboard, 4,375 tests were performed last week among students and staff. It updates weekly and hasn’t yet updated to reflect the additional case.

In the email to students, Bravman said the latest scientific information about the pandemic, the implementation of widespread testing on campus and “my trust” in students to follow mitigation protocol led him to reopen campus for in-person instruction when other colleges and universities did not.

He urges students to draw on their critical thinking abilities and “make the right choices.”

“You can honor the Community Responsibility Agreement you signed this summer and stay on campus, or you can return home. The choice is yours,” Bravman said.