Two Bucknell University professors received a $200,000 grant to analyze bat tissue samples to learn how bats have become so tolerant to coronaviruses, findings may contribute to a more effective human treatment for coronavirus infections in the future.
Biology professors Ken Field and DeeAnn Reeder will use the $200,000 National Science Foundation (NSF) grant, Field and Reeder plan to study bat tissue samples archived at Bucknell.
“Using the same cutting-edge approaches that are helping scientists understand COVID-19 in humans, we will see whether bats might be able to tell us the secret of tolerating coronavirus infections,” Field says.
“In simple terms, if you want to understand how to effectively combat and survive a coronavirus infection, ask a bat — they’ve been doing it for thousands of years,” Reeder said.
Field and Reeder responded to an NSF request for rapid grant proposals for research “that can be used immediately to explore how to model and understand the spread of COVID-19, to inform and educate about the science of virus transmission and prevention.” They were quickly approved for the $200,000 funds.
Bucknell researchers, including at least two Bucknell undergraduate students, will use genomic sequencing on 240 existing bat tissue samples from the African little epauletted fruit bat and the North American little brown bat collected through Bucknell research efforts over the past 10 years. They’ll compare how the bats respond to different types of CoV infections, comparing the bat responses to those in humans and other novel hosts.
“This research will increase our knowledge of the bat immune system and of coronaviruses,” says Joanna Shisler, a program director in NSF’s Division of Integrative Organismal Systems. “This knowledge may also aid in developing therapeutics or vaccines against coronaviruses in humans and in wild animals.”
Reeder emphasizes that they are not bringing COVID-19 to their campus lab.
The Bucknell professors are optimistic that they can complete their research by next summer.