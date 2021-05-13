LEWISBURG — Bucknell University requires that all students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester, according to an announcement made Thursday.
Students must be vaccinated by Aug. 1. They will receive instructions from Bucknell Student Health on how to submit vaccine documentation. Exemptions to the policy include verified medical conditions or a religious belief or practice.
According to the university’s announcement, Bucknell counts among more than 300 U.S. colleges and universities requiring a COVID-19 vaccination. Bucknell has long required that incoming students be vaccinated against varied transmissible diseases that can spread through shared living spaces, the announcement states.
“Beyond our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our campus community, Bucknell is deeply committed to providing students with a full and robust residential experience. That has been difficult during the past year due to pandemic-related measures,” Bucknell President John Bravman wrote in an email to the university community. “Mass vaccination will be essential to our ability to return to as ‘normal’ an academic and campus life as possible this fall.”
According to the announcement, Bucknell will work with students who may have limited access to the vaccine, including international students, to ensure that they can meet this new requirement.
Students who are fully vaccinated are now exempt from the mass testing on-campus for COVID-19. They’re also permitted to travel beyond the immediate area and aren’t required to quarantine if they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus and are not experiencing symptoms.
According to Bucknell’s Student Health & Safety Policy online, the university maintains its face-covering policy that everyone — students, faculty, etc. — wear masks when inside shared indoor spaces. Masks are also required outdoors on campus.
"Bucknell will continue to follow guidance from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Centers for Disease Control regarding appropriate policies to mitigate risk of the spread of COVID-19. Until the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania eliminates the requirement to wear face masks, students will continue to be subject to this requirement regardless of their vaccination status," university spokesman Mike Ferlazzo said.
First-year students will arrive Aug. 18 for orientation, with fall semester classes beginning Aug. 23. Unlike fall 2020, there will be a fall break and Thanksgiving break. Fall classes will end Dec. 7, with final exams finishing Dec. 16.