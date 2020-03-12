Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is postponing eight in-person events as a response to COVID-19.
The move is being made to take "careful precautions to help protect the health and well-being of our clients, staff, students, and communities," according to a release from the SBDC.
"The SBDC recognizes that most small businesses will be negatively affected by the impacts of this global outbreak," the release states. "The SBDC has been helping businesses to start, grow, and sustain their operations for over forty years, and we will continue to serve small business clients as they navigate this hardship.
To help mitigate further spread of the Coronavirus, the SBDC is postponing the in-person events listed below.
- March 18: First Step Pre-Business Workshop, Lewisburg
- March 18: Startup Danville Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Event, Danville
- April 1: Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver Presents: First Step Pre-Business Workshop, Susquehanna Mall
- April 8: One Million Cups Susquehanna Valley, Lewisburg
- April 8: Cowork Day at StartupLewisburg Incubator
- April 9: Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver Presents: Small Business Outreach Day, Susquehanna Mall
- April 14: First Step Pre-Business Workshop, Lewisburg
- May 5: LinkedIn 101: Why You Need a Professional Profile as a Small Business Owner