Bucknell University moved all classes online this week as the number of active COVID-19 cases spiked to 27.
The shift to remote learning comes one week after in-person learning resumed following a prior five-day temporary stay due to an increase in active cases. All classes end Nov. 20, the date students are to move off campus. Final exams will be conducted remotely, as planned, Nov. 30-Dec. 7.
In an email to students on Sunday, university President John Bravman said additional test results are expected Tuesday and Wednesday which could lead to further announcements. All students must be tested this week, he said.
Bravman credited most of the Bucknell community with following virus mitigation protocol to ensure an in-person experience this semester amid the global coronavirus pandemic. He chided a “small fraction” of others for behaviors countering mitigation efforts.
“As I reflect on what I’ve seen in the last week, both on and off campus, I’m disappointed in some of the choices a small fraction of you have made, especially downtown behavior that we believe has contributed to this current situation,” Bravman said.
Students who travel more than 30 miles from campus are required not to return and finish the semester remotely. Visits with family and friends are restricted both on-campus and off-campus. Any student choosing to leave campus are asked to exit within 24 hours of a negative test.
According to Bravman’s letter, Bertrand Library and academic buildings plus all dining locations remain open. Access to the campus recreation center is limited and admission tours are canceled. All in-person athletics and student club activities are also canceled until further notice.
Chief Paul Yost of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department said officers responded to one complaint this past weekend and issued warnings to students gathered in adjacent backyards for parties. Since Sept. 1, Yost said the department issued 14 citations for violations of the borough’s social gathering restrictions and 3 citations for disorderly gatherings were issued. “Party permits” necessary for large gatherings — 25 guests or more with alcohol served — are not being issued during the pandemic.
Bucknell tests thousands of students and staff weekly. Out of a combined 3,885 tests Nov. 1-7, there were 22 positive cases. Two additional cases were reported either Sunday or Monday while two other remained active from Oct. 25-31.
Bucknell had just one case from Sept. 20 through Oct. 17 before a spike of 10 cases caused the previous temporary halt to in-person learning.
Through Monday, 44 students and 13 staff combined contracted COVID-19 this semester, according to Bucknell’s online COVID dashboard tracking cases and testing. There have been 33,834 tests administered this semester, so far.