A Bucknell University student's test for COVID-19 has come back negative according to a letter from president John Bravman.
Bravman said the student is doing well. Last week, university officials said the student visited New York City during part of spring break and returned to their single room in the upperclassman tower of Swartz Hall. The student contacted Bucknell Student Health and after describing the symptoms the students had, was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital for testing. In accordance with Bucknell protocols, the student was then transported to a non-residence hall where they will remain in mandatory quarantine, Bravman said.
"As the rapid spread of COVID-19 continues, it is more important than ever to stay vigilant with social distancing and good hygiene," Bravman wrote Monday. "Please continue to do your part to keep our community safe."
Bucknell transitioned to remote learning last week for the remainder of the semesters. Students will not return to campus this semester for in-person classes.