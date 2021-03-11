Beginning Saturday, family members of Bucknell student-athletes and coaches will be permitted to attend outdoor sporting events on campus with specific COVID-19 restrictions in place.
The university announced Thursday that up to four family members of athletes and coaches, along with Bucknell students, staff and faculty who are participating in on-campus COVID-19 testing, will be permitted to attend events.
"These changes are consistent with recent updates to both Bucknell University campus visitor and guest policy and the revised maximum occupancy limits for outdoor events in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," a release from the university noted. Visiting team spectators and general fans are not permitted access to facilities or events at this time.
Family members planning to attend games on campus are to complete a daily self-screening for possible COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC. Face coverings are required to be worn at all times everywhere on campus, including the parking lot areas, West Fields and within the athletic venue.
Bucknell has had 41 positive tests over the last three weeks — from Feb. 27 through Wednesday — after having 223 positive tests from Feb. 13 through Feb. 26.
The following restrictions will be in place for spectators:
- Up to 20 percent of the venue's maximum occupancy will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum occupancy number is reached, no additional spectators will be permitted in the facility.
- Family members will not be permitted to come in close contact with any member of the Bucknell community (including student-athletes) at any time before, during or after the competition.
- Specific entrances and viewing areas will be designated for family members not associated with the Bucknell on-campus community. Separate entry points and viewing areas will be reserved for Bucknell students and faculty/staff.
- Concessions will not be sold, and bringing food into the venue is prohibited.
- Tailgating and/or other gatherings will not be permitted on University property at any time before, during or after the competition.
- Venue restrooms and/or portable restrooms will be available.
- Spectators are not permitted inside any University building, including Athletics buildings (i.e. KLARC, Davis Gym, Gerhard Fieldhouse, Sojka Pavilion, Kinney Natatorium) and residential or academic buildings.