LEWIUBURG — Bucknell University officials announced Monday all courses will be fully in-person this fall.
Provost Elisabeth Mermann-Jozwiak made the announcement this morning, citing the University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to their arrival this fall and the faculty's overwhelming preference for teaching in person.
According to a release from the university, barring any unforeseen pandemic developments, hybrid and remote instruction will not be offered as options.
“This will allow us to return to what we do best: teaching and learning in a residential environment with highly personalized, face-to-face instruction,” Mermann-Jozwiak wrote in an email to the campus community.
Classroom health and safety protocols will remain in place when classes resume in the fall. In partnership with the Environmental Health & Safety Committee, members of Mermann-Jozwiak’s staff are working to safely increase classroom density, while observing governmental safety guidelines.
“We recognize that the decision to discontinue hybrid and remote instruction will present challenges for some students,” wrote Mermann-Jozwiak. “We understand that some of our international students continue to face challenges related to obtaining visas and travel restrictions, and we will continue to work with them using partner programs so that they can continue their education."