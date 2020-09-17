Bucknell University administration sent students a letter urging them to remain on or near the Lewisburg campus as coronavirus cases rise at colleges and universities. Penn State’s University Park main campus in State College, Centre County, reported 1,145 cases since Aug. 7 — the highest number of cases at higher education facilities across the state.
“In response to steadily increasing reports of students leaving the Lewisburg area and returning to campus housing and/or attending in-person classes, the university has updated its policy on off-campus student travel,” said Bucknell Dean of Students Amy Badal in an email to students. “We know, for instance, that more than a few have visited friends in State College, which is experiencing a deep resurgence of COVID-19, with one of the highest rates of new infections in the country.”
Under the new guidance, students should only leave the area if they have extenuating circumstances and have notified Badal. After alerting Badal, students who live on campus will receive a “re-entry” plan, which mandates a nearly eight-day quarantine in Bucknell isolation housing immediately upon return to Lewisburg. Students who live off campus are told to immediately begin an approximately eight-day quarantine in their off-campus residence when they return from traveling outside the area. Students will undergo COVID-19 testing five days following their return to campus.
“While we ask for everyone’s compliance with this new policy, we are aware that some students will choose not to report travel in order to avoid the mandatory quarantine upon return. Not only is this unfair to students who comply with the requirement, it also jeopardizes our ability to finish the entire semester of in-person instruction,” wrote Badal. “For this reason, students who are found to have traveled outside the immediate Lewisburg area without notifying me and completing quarantine and testing will be required to leave campus and finish the semester remotely.”
Since Aug. 15, Bucknell University has reported 17 coronavirus cases on-campus with four active cases. Their numbers are relatively low compared to other facilities statewide.
As of Thursday, Susquehanna University has reported no COVID-19 cases on campus. Penn State’s main campus in State College reported 1,145 positive cases since Aug. 7. Among the 14 state-owned colleges and universities, Bloomsburg University has the highest amount of positive coronavirus cases with 331 students and two employees testing positive.
The University of Pittsburgh has had 196 students and staff test positive, including one Pitt-Johnstown student, the university website shows.
IUP has had 87 positive tests since students returned in August – the second-highest among the State System of Higher Education universities. Indiana’s website shows 34 new cases in the past week.
West Chester University has 78 cases, Lock Haven University has 59 cases and Millerstown University has 33 cases.
California, Clarion, Edinboro, Mansfield and Shippensburg universities of Pennsylvania have each reported fewer than 10 cases.
In hard-hit Philadelphia, Temple University has had 367 positive tests, the University of Pennsylvania has had 144 and Drexel University has had 20 cases.
In the western region of the state, Mount Aloysius College in Cresson and St. Francis University in Loretto have each reported three positive tests.
The (Johnstown, Pa.) Tribune-Democrat contributed to this report.