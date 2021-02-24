The unbeaten Bucknell women's basketball team won't play again this weekend after a Tier 1 positive COVID-19 test within the program.
The Bison, 8-0, were scheduled to play American on Saturday and Sunday, but the Patriot League announced the cancellation on Wednesday.
According to the NCAA, Tier 1 is the highest exposure tier and "consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials."
Bucknell last played on Jan. 31. The Patriot League tournament is scheduled to start on March 7.