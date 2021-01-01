The first games for Bucknell's women's basketball team have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test in Navy's program.
The Bison, preseason favorites in the conference, were scheduled to play in Lewisburg on Saturday and then in Annapolis on Sunday as part of the Patriot League's abbreviated and revised schedule.
According to a release from Navy, the contests between the Midshipmen and the Bison will be rescheduled following discussions with the two schools and the League office.
Navy's positive test was an NCAA Tier 1 result, which "is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials."
The Bison, picked as the league's favorite earlier this week were 24-6 last season, won the regular-season title by a four-game margin at 16-2, and were gearing up to host a Patriot League semifinal game following one of its most successful seasons. The season was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Non-conference play in the Patriot League was prohibited for all programs other than the service academies, pushing the start of the season back to Jan. 2 with a modified 16-game conference schedule. In an effort to minimize travel, teams will generally play the same opponent on back-to-back days at opposite sites. There will be a few exceptions where two teams play at the same site on consecutive days, such as when Colgate visits Bucknell on Jan. 23-24.