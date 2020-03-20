Businesses can apply for a waiver from Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses issued Thursday.
Business owners can apply for a waiver at this email address: RA-dcexemption@pa.gov. Business owners can address questions about whether they need to close by emailing ra-dcedcs@pa.gov.
State officials have also announced an application process for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Additional information is available by contacting SBA’s disaster assistance customer service center by calling 1-800-659-2955 or e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.