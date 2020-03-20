Governor orders 1000s of businesses to shut down over virus

A person window shops at an temporary closed business in Philadelphia, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Pennsylvania reported another big jump in confirmed coronavirus Thursday. The state Department of Health reported that cases topped 180, up 40%.

 Matt Rourke

Businesses can apply for a waiver from Gov. Tom Wolf's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses issued Thursday.

Business owners can apply for a waiver at this email address: RA-dcexemption@pa.gov. Business owners can address questions about whether they need to close by emailing ra-dcedcs@pa.gov.

State officials have also announced an application process for low-interest loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Additional information is available by contacting SBA’s disaster assistance customer service center by calling 1-800-659-2955 or e-mailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

Tags

Recommended for you