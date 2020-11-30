Pennsylvania CareerLink offices across the organization's Central Region — including Sunbury — are closed until further notice due to the spread of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania.
All services will still available remotely, officials said.
The Central Region offices are located in Bellefonte, Bloomsburg, Lewistown, Lock Haven, Sunbury and Williamsport.
"This decision was not taken lightly and was made in order to protect the health and safety of our staff and customers," a release from CareerLink stated. "Our services remain at the highest quality during this new period of remote services."
Visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov for more information.