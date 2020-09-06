There are few Americans in the Progressive Era, that period of social reform which flourished in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, more impressive than Jane Addams, born 160 years ago today. Her life and works are religious and moral landmarks in our nation’s history, and especially worth noticing in our increasingly tribal and uncivil culture.
The pampered daughter of a wealthy Illinois businessman who was a friend of Abraham Lincoln, Addams was uncertain about what she wanted to do with her life until her late twenties. But in 1888 she found direction when she visited a “settlement house” in London and was moved to open one in the United States.
Settlement houses, basically hostels in which Christian social workers lived side by side with the poor and the homeless, were experiments in what was then called the “social Christianity” reform.
Adherents of the movement weren’t concerned with converting others to their faith, as so many earlier Christian “do-gooders” had been. Instead, they focused on practicing Jesus’ self-giving love to aid victims of unjust social and economic conditions. They were especially inspired by the vision set forth in the Sermon on the Mount and the scriptural descriptions of early Christian communities in which possessions were shared equally by all.
In 1889, Addams and her partner Ellen Gates Starr founded the first settlement house in the United States. Located in Chicago and called Hull House after its builder, it was intended to be a woman’s shelter as well as a community center for the surrounding immigrant neighborhood. But as time passed, Hull House grew into a 13-building complex that included a public kitchen, a night school, a recreation hall, and a library, with an average of 2,000 visitors each week. It became the model for dozens of other settlement house communities across the nation.
Addams wasn’t content just to offer charity to those in need.
In keeping with what she called the three ethical principles for settlement houses — “to teach by example, to practice cooperation, and to practice social democracy, that is, egalitarian, or democratic, social relations across class lines” — she also worked toward reforming the social and economic institutions that caused poverty in the first place.
To that end, she regularly collected statistical information about drug addiction, child mortality, and diseases among the less privileged, and she bombarded Chicago authorities with her findings.
She fought corrupt political bosses who exploited some of the most poverty-stricken wards in Chicago.
When World War I erupted, she not only condemned it for its waste of human life and squandering of physical resources that could have been used to feed the poor, but also defended foreign-born citizens against war-inspired discrimination.
As she wrote in a 1908 essay, “One is driven at last to the Christian assertion that society is not safe unless it includes ‘the least of these,’ and that this inclusion must be world wide with compassionate understanding for the outcast of every land, drawing him into the reassurance and warmth of a fellowship against which he could not strive if he would.”
In recognition of her efforts, she was awarded the 1931 Nobel Peace Prize, the first American woman to be so honored.
One of Addams’ greatest accomplishments was to offer a real alternative to the rugged individualism, so valued in the American tradition, that too often encourages a survival-of-the-fittest indifference to people who are down on their luck. For Addams, communities such as the one she built at Hull House are the keys to human flourishing. “The good we secure for ourselves,” she warned, “is precarious and uncertain until it is secured for all of us and incorporated into our common life.”
Fr. Kerry pastors Holy Spirit, a parish of the American National Catholic Church, located in Montandon. www.ancclewisburgpa.org.